FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine

By Associated Press
WCJB
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators on Monday added a new warning to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine about links to a rare and potentially dangerous neurological reaction, but said it’s not entirely clear the shot caused the problem. The Food and Drug Administration announced the new warning, flagging reports of...

