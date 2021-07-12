OPINION COLUMN: Staying engaged in community a key to well-being for seniors

Over two decades as fellow pastors, I came to know Adam Kirtley to be a level-headed thinker dedicated to the well being of the community now and into the years ahead. With his young family on one hand and parents on the other, he’s been a vocal advocate for the needs of the Valley’s population. Charged with the spiritual care of Whitman College students, he knows how important it is for Walla Walla to be a community without barriers separating us from one another. Having roamed the stages of the Valley with his band, Rogue Lobster, Adam’s engaged with people and businesses of every kind, listening to what they had to say about the kind of community they want.