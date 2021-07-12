Cancel
Sciame, Royalton win round in suit against Normandy involving Netflix lease

By Akiko Matsuda
therealdeal.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lawsuit filed against Normandy Real Estate Partners involving Netflix’s studio complex lease in Brooklyn can move forward, a judge has ruled. Royalton Capital’s Jin Lee and Frank Sciame of Sciame Construction are suing their former investment partner Normandy, alleging that it sold the partnership’s property at 333 and 339 Johnson Avenue in East Williamsburg to Steel Equities for $52.5 million without disclosing to Lee and Sciame that Netflix was interested in leasing the entire 160,000-square-foot site.

