Model Monday: Winnie Harlow Says Replacing Naomi Campbell On Making The Cut Is “An Honor”

By Keyaira Boone @pennedbykeyaira
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Seven years after her breakout appearance on cycle 21 of America’s Next Top Model Winnie Harlow is sitting in the judge’s chair. The model, designer, spokesperson, and budding actress spoke to HelloBeautiful about artistry, accessibility, and how she feels about joining the judging panel of Making The Cut.

News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

Person
Naomi Campbell
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Winnie Harlow
Person
Steve Madden
Person
Jackie Aina
Person
Marc Jacobs
Person
Tim Gunn
#Amazon Fashion#Look At Us#Twitter#Hellobeautiful#Secret#House
Beauty & FashionPosted by
HOLAUSA

Naomi Campbell posts rare photo of her newborn daughter

Naomi Campbell’s newborn daughter is already the spitting image of her mom--at least, in the fashion department. On Thursday, July 15, the 51-year-old supermodel gave fans a rare glimpse at her daughter on her Instagram Story. In the picture, Campbell’s first child--whose name has not yet been revealed--can be seen lying down while wearing a colorful Versace onesie.
CelebritiesFrankfort Times

Winnie Harlow says ANTM dented her confidence

Winnie Harlow says 'America's Next Top Model' made her feel like she would never succeed. The 26-year-old model competed on Tyra Banks' reality TV competition show in 2014 but admitted it dented her confidence.
Designers & Collections21ninety.com

Burberry Teams Up With Naomi Campbell For Summer TB Monogram Collection

The luxury London fashion house, Burberry, has teamed up with the legendary Naomi Campbell, unveiling their latest summer TB Monogram collection and campaign. Ricardo Tisci, Burberry’s Chief Creative Officer, is a longtime friend of Campbell’s. Their partnership brings forth a new and revitalized view into the Burberry franchise, mixing modern and chic within high-end fashion branding.
Hair CarePosted by
Glamour

Winnie Harlow Knows the Power of a Hair Transformation

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Winnie Harlow is a pro at serving looks on and off the runway. And that includes flawless hair, whether it's thigh-grazing honey blonde curls or a jet-black pixie.
Beauty & FashionVanity Fair

Naomi Campbell Dresses Her Baby in a Rainbow Versace Onesie in Honor of the 24th Anniversary of the Fashion Designer’s Death

Naomi Campbell and her baby commemorated the anniversary of her close friend and legendary fashion designer Gianni Versace’s death with a special onesie. The new mom posted a faceless photo of her newborn daughter, whose name has not yet been revealed, to her Instagram Stories on Thursday showing the baby lying in her crib wearing a white onesie covered in rainbow-hued Versace Medusa-head logos. She wrote over the shot, “I love you Gianni Versace,” adding four doves and a red heart emoji. Thursday marked 24 years since the designer was assassinated by spree killer Andrew Cunanan outside his Miami mansion, Casa Casuarina, at the age of 50. Campbell regularly walked in Versace’s shows and served as the face of the brand, but her relationship with the designer extended well beyond the catwalk. The supermodel also posted a video montage of herself and Gianni at various runway show to her Instagram account on Thursday, writing in all caps, “I miss you Gianni Versace, your intuition and actions ahead of its time. Your work ethic to be admired and your authentic embrace generosity and beautiful heart adored. #RIP #24Years #NeverForgotten.”
TV & Videoshomenewshere.com

Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn Say ‘Making the Cut’ Season 2 ‘Is Anybody’s Game’ (VIDEO)

The second season of Amazon Prime Video’s Making the Cut premiered July 16 with two episodes and the competition kicked off out of the gate with two designers quickly sent packing (we barely knew ya, Lendrell and Dushyant!). As we head into Friday’s new episode, we’re wondering who will miss out next on a chance at that million-dollar prize and the opportunity to sell a collection in the Amazon Fashion store, as well as a mentorship with the brand.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
SheKnows

Naomi Campbell’s Baby Girl Is Already in Couture Just Like Her Mama in This Rare New Pic

Clear the runway, because there’s a new little fashion model who’s ready for the catwalk — well, almost. Naomi Campbell’s baby daughter wore a Versace onesie in a rare photo the mom posted to her Instagram Story yesterday, and the designer threads looked absolutely perfect on the infant. In the image, which was carefully captured to omit her baby’s face, Campbell showed off nearly the entire garment as a thank you to the fashion house and the late designer, Gianni Versace.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Mike Tyson Talks Roberto Cavalli, Naomi Campbell, and Why He Still Loves Being in the Ring

For his first full menswear collection for Roberto Cavalli, Fausto Puglisi has punched way above his weight—by casting boxing’s former undisputed world heavyweight champion of the world, Iron Mike Tyson. As well as making cameos in the new collection video that dropped today, Tyson will star in its campaign. Speaking during our conversation for the review of that collection, Puglisi said: “He is an icon, a champion, but also his story runs from the nightmare to the heaven. And this is humanity. To work with, he has been the king: he is so humble and charming.” After that call we asked if it would be possible to get on a Zoom with Iron Mike, and he said sure. This is an edit of the chat.
CelebritiesE! Online

Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Photo of Her Baby Girl to Honor Gianni Versace on Death Anniversary

Watch: Naomi Campbell Shares Pic of Baby Girl to Honor Gianni Versace. Naomi Campbell continues to uplift Gianni Versace's memory decades after his tragic passing. The designer's close confidant and runway muse marked the 24th anniversary of his murder by sharing a photo of her little girl dressed in a Versace-print onesie. "I love you Gianni Versace," Naomi captioned the tender moment posted to Instagram on July 15.
Beauty & FashionMaryland Daily Record

Naomi Campbell Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Boyfriend: Adam Clayton (1993–1994), Flavio Briatore (1998–2003), Vladislav Doronin (2008–2013) Naomi Elaine Campbell, popularly known as Naomi Campbell, is an actress in the United Kingdom. She is one of the most popular models in the country, who has worked for numerous modeling agencies, and movies as well. Some of her best works include the film such as I Feel Pretty and Catwalk.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick make major announcement - fans react

Longtime couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick stunned fans with some unexpected news they couldn't wait to share. The Hollywood stars were delighted to announce they will once again be working together on a new project and fans could barely contain themselves. Kevin will be following his wife's orders as...

