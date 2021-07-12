Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bridgeport, CT

Man killed in shooting inside of Bridgeport restaurant

Posted by 
Fairfield County Charter
Fairfield County Charter
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1utxlS_0audHqq300
(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By Sam Britt

(BRIDGEPORT, Conn.) A man was killed in a shooting on Sunday in Bridgeport, according to News 12.

Joselito Calderon was shot and killed inside Copa Restaurant around 1 a.m. Another man was injured as well.

Officers arrived on the scene and found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to the hospital and Calderon later died from his wounds.

The other victim is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Police do not know if the two victims knew each other. No arrests have been made.

Comments / 1

Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield County, CT
1K+
Followers
579
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fairfield County Charter has all the latest news from across Fairfield County in the state’s southwestern corner. Stay updated on statewide news, COVID-19 changes, feel-good stories and more.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#News 12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy