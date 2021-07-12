Man killed in shooting inside of Bridgeport restaurant

(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By Sam Britt

(BRIDGEPORT, Conn.) A man was killed in a shooting on Sunday in Bridgeport, according to News 12.

Joselito Calderon was shot and killed inside Copa Restaurant around 1 a.m. Another man was injured as well.

Officers arrived on the scene and found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to the hospital and Calderon later died from his wounds.

The other victim is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Police do not know if the two victims knew each other. No arrests have been made.