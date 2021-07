In recent weeks, talk about Marvel Studios’ next Disney+ streaming series, What If…?, has begun to heat up. The series, which will explore various scenarios that never actually happened within the MCU — think Peggy Carter as Captain America and Howard the Duck meeting Black Panther — was originally thought to occur outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, but now, it seems that the show could actually have more of an impact on the future of Phase 4 than we initially thought.