Pros and cons of shipping container homes

By now, most house hunters have heard about the shortage of inventory for existing homes, the bidding wars, and higher home prices. Many news outlets have reported on the soaring lumber costs, and how those costs have been passed on to the consumer. In some cases, homebuyers have seen the price of their new home increase as much as $30,000. In the past few weeks, lumber prices have dropped from record highs reached earlier this year, but many buyers in Texas and across the country are still spending more for a new home than they planned.