Over the weekend I was lucky enough to spend a spend a day on a ship that had more history to it than I was even aware of. The USS LST 393 docked on the shores of Lake Michigan in Muskegon, MI stands as a reminder of the bravery soldiers faced when being taken to the shores of Normandy on D-Day. In fact, this is only 1 of 2 remaining LSTs that took troops to Normandy left in the United States, out of the 1,051 that were built. Upon walking in the ship, you get a real sense of nostalgia, and truly feel humbled by its atmosphere.