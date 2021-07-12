Statement: Lt. General (Ret.) Keith Kellogg on Cuba’s fight for freedom
“The America First Policy Institute supports the people of Cuba in their fight for freedom. They understand like few others today how fragile freedom is and how vital it is for the prosperity and advancement of humanity. Their fight is our fight, and we share a common dream of protecting basic liberties for our children and future generations, whether from discredited ideologies like Socialism and Communism or from new forces like Big Tech and their efforts to suppress dissent.”chipleybugle.com
