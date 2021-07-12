Cancel
Walmart-funded Flipkart raises $3.6B as US IPO anticipated

By Grace Sharkey
freightwaves.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia-based e-commerce shopping portal Flipkart announced Monday it has raised $3.6 billion in new funds from a group of investors, including one very big name: Walmart. “Flipkart is a great business whose growth and potential mirrors that of India as a whole — that’s why we invested in 2018 and why we continue to invest today,” said Judith McKenna, president and CEO of Walmart International, a majority stakeholder in Flipkart since it bought a 77% stake in 2018.

