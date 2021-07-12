Cancel
Livingston, NY

Livingston family displaced after lightning sparks fire

By Bill Williams Columbia-Greene Media
hudsonvalley360.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIVINGSTON — A local family was displaced after their home caught fire Friday when lightning struck the property for the second time this year, fire officials said. Lightning struck the home at 457 Orchard Road, Livingston, just before 7:42 p.m. Friday, Livingston Fire Chief Paul Jahns IV said Saturday. The homeowners called Columbia County 911 immediately afterward to report their house was filling with smoke.

