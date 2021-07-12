Bill Miller Bar-B-Q's Turkey Plate is back, so I got in line.

I was careful to look one way before crossing the road. I pulled the Sunday newspaper from our rural mailbox. It was about my size, but I lugged it to my father who read the comics to me. The funny papers were a wonderland of color and wit. My father added sound effects. He brought “Dennis the Menace,” “Marmaduke,” “Peanuts,” “Beetle Bailey,” “Henry,” “Ferd’nand,” “Mark Trail” and “Dick Tracy” to life. I enjoyed “Pogo” and “Li’l Abner,” although as a kid, I didn’t always understand them. I got a charge out of “Blondie” for one reason. The Dagwood sandwich was a tall, multi-layered sandwich made with a variety of meats, cheeses and condiments. It’s named after Dagwood Bumstead, a central character in the comic strip “Blondie,” who made the towering sandwiches. The creator of that comic strip, Chic Young, said the mountainous pile precariously arranged between two slices of bread was all Dagwood could prepare. Dad ended with Blondie. I knew he’d finished when he’d say, “I’ll see you in the funny papers.” That was another way of saying, “see you later.” If he’d said, “See you later,” I’d have been obligated to say, “Not if I see you first.” A neighbor kid’s parting words were, “See you in jail.” I digress.