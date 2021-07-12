Cancel
Review: Kevin Hart shows range and evokes emotion, tears in 'Fatherhood'

By ShaCamree Gowdy
Laredo Morning Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you ask me, "Fatherhood" is one of Kevin Hart's best roles yet. The actor and comedian typically plays way too much in his films (I get it, that's who he is) but he definitely showed his range and proved himself more than just a "funny guy" in his latest Netflix flick.

