France makes Covid shot mandatory for health workers

By Reuters
CNBC
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCovid jabs will be mandatory for France's health workers and anyone wanting to get into a cinema or board a train will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test. Macron said vaccinations would not be compulsory for the general public but encouraged everyone to get a...

