Must-Try Chicken and Waffles in Hoboken + Jersey City

Ahhh, chicken and waffles. If you’re wondering where in the world this odd combination came from (we were, so we did a little research), chicken and waffles is famous soul food and a classic Pennsylvania Dutch meal that has taken the country by storm. Even if you’ve never tried and the thought of some sweet syrup, a classic breakfast food, and protein on top doesn’t exactly sound like a match made in heaven, we’re firm believers in the phrase, “Don’t knock it ’till you try it.” The dish used to be an oddity, but clearly, in the area, it’s become quite the hot commodity — and lucky for us, Hoboken and Jersey City offer plenty of places to get your grub on, so we’ve found top-notch places in the area for you to try this Instagram-worthy meal.