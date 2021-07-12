Cancel
See the Lineup for the 2022 Stagecoach Country Music Festival

Cover picture for the articleCarrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett and Luke Combs will headline next year's Stagecoach country music festival, organizers announced Monday. The annual three-day event at the Empire Polo Club in Indio is scheduled for April 29-May 1 -- one week after weekend two of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, according to Goldenvoice, the concert promoter for both festivals.

