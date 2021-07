It’s been quite some time since fans have had a console Mario Golf title. The last one released in 2003 on the GameCube with Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour, and though we did get Mario Golf: World Tour on the 3DS, it’s not quite the same as the big screen experience. The Wii seemed like a perfect fit for a Mario Golf title, but we instead got the Capcom-centric We Love Golf! Other than those titles, it seems like Mario Tennis was taking the Camelot spotlight for a while, but now the prodigal son returns with Mario Golf: Super Rush on the Nintendo Switch. Was it worth waiting 18 years?