stagecoach

Dierks Bentley has released a brand new single called "Beers On Me" that features Breland and HARDY. The song is the follow up to his chart topping single "Gone". He had this to say, "HARDY threw out this title and I remember immediately thinking, 'I wish I could buy all my fans a beer.' After the year we've all had, it would be nice to get the first round and say, 'Hey, we all got some problems but we're going to forget about them for a little while...the beers are on me'.