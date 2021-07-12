NYLON Fit Picks: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Couple Style, Naomi Osaka In Louis Vuitton, & More Celebrity Looks
Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits. It’s the summer of celebrity couples this year and Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are leading the charge. The two music and fashion moguls, who went from flirty friends in 2012 to publicly official duo in 2021, have been spotted all over New York City recently. Over the weekend, they were seen on set filming a music video and their outfits were definitely not fit for the humid summer weather. Instead, we’re taking inspiration from their layered looks for our fall aesthetic.www.nylon.com
