A set of good knives is a must in any kitchen. They are probably the one piece of equipment you will use more than any other when you cook. In fact, chef Dennis Prescott, co-host of "Restaurants on the Edge" and author of "Eat Delicious: 125 Recipes for Your Daily Dose of Awesome," told NBC News, "Knives are a chef's best friend and the most essential tool in every kitchen. You'll pick one up literally every time you cook." But if you have ever gone shopping for these cutting tools, you know there are a lot of choices and options to be had. One option that always intrigues us are the knives that have dimples along the blade. Do they serve a purpose or are they just a cool decorative quality?