Destiny 2 has launched update 3.2.1.1 on all platforms, so here’s all that’s been changed and added with this patch. With this being a hotfix, and only have a couple of things to go over, don’t go in expecting anything too crazy. Though for those of you who abused a particular glitch on the Glassway Strike boss fight, it seems like your days of easily farming it are over. There are a few other minor but nice things to note as well, but we’ll let you read the patch notes first. Without further adieu, here’s everything that’s been changed in Destiny 2 update 3.2.1.1!