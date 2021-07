Franz Wagner, the sturdy, 6’ 9” Michigan forward, is the younger brother of Moritz “Moe” Wagner, a three-year NBA veteran who has bounced between four teams in those three seasons. Before that, though, Moe was a first-round pick, which means for several months in 2018, Moe Wagner endured everything the draft process had to offer, from individual workouts to sit-downs with team officials to perhaps the most tedious task of all: draft week media obligations. “You have got to be ready for it,” Franz said when asked what advice Moe had given him, “You have to experience it to know what it is.