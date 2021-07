Britain is "not out of the woods yet" and the public should approach the end of coronavirus restrictions on Monday with caution, Professor Chris Whitty has said.England's chief medical officer warned that the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 is currently doubling about every three weeks and could reach "quite scary numbers" if the trend continues.Speaking at a webinar hosted by the Science Museum on Thursday evening, Prof Whitty said: "I don't think we should underestimate the fact that we could get into trouble again surprisingly fast."He added: "We are not by any means out of the woods...