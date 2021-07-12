Cancel
Amazon’s drone-delivery plans in upheaval, report says

By David MacQuarrie
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon’s Prime Air program hopes to deliver packages to its many customers fast — but just don’t expect it anytime soon. Business Insider reports internal conflict, high turnover, and launch delays have put the drone delivery program in upheaval. The publication reports that at a meeting in March, Amazon executives...

