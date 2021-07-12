Amazon’s drone-delivery plans in upheaval, report says

Amazon may start testing out satellite drones to make deliveries from larger trucks. Via TechXplore:. In their application, the primary vehicle, the van, is still piloted by a human. But the truck is still loaded with technology—instead of it existing to help the van or its driver though, the technology is meant to help the little autonomous delivery vehicle. As the van pulls up to a house, for example, the house and its exterior would be scanned and studied to determine the best path for the secondary vehicle. Once the path has been decided, it would be sent to the secondary vehicle, which would then roll itself down a ramp to get to the street. As the secondary vehicle makes its way to the front porch, the van would monitor its progress, and send updates if need be. The secondary vehicle would also be outfitted with cameras and navigational gear. As it makes its journey, it would send back images to the primary vehicle along with any other data pertaining to possible obstacles or problems—such as the appearance of a dog. Once the package has been delivered, the two vehicles would then work together to ensure the safe return of the secondary vehicle.