Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Garretson, SD

“O” So Good In Garretson Celebrates Its Final Hurrah

By Christine Manika
Posted by 
Information 1000 KSOO
Information 1000 KSOO
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It is an end of an era for a restaurant in Garretson, South Dakota. However, this weekend was also a celebration of things to come for “O” So Good. “O” So Good has made a huge impact on this town in just a short period of time. The restaurant certainly gave Garretson instant fame and recognition when Guy Fieri drove into town to feature the family-owned business on his hit show Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives. Needless to say, it's hard to resist the mouthwatering flavors of “O” So Good because it truly is...oh so good.

ksoo.com

Comments / 0

Information 1000 KSOO

Information 1000 KSOO

Sioux Falls, SD
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT

Information 1000 KSOO has the best news coverage for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Lifestyle
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
City
Garretson, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Restaurants
Sioux Falls, SD
Food & Drinks
City
Miranda, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Fieri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurrah#Ins#Seafood Boil#Food Drink#Drive Ins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Posted by
Information 1000 KSOO

Will You Be Checking Out Crumbl Cookies Grand Opening?

There are a lot of people who never met a cookie they didn't like. So you can imagine that the opening of a new cookie bakery in Sioux Falls will be buzzing. This Friday and Saturday, July 30 and 31, Crumbl Cookies will be having their grand opening event at their store in the Empire Place Retail Center on 41st Street here in Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Information 1000 KSOO

Sioux Falls Chef Specializes In Grab N Go Meals

A local Sioux Falls chef by the name of Ellen Doerr according to Pigeon 605 is offering take-home meals that cater to a variety of different dietary needs and preferences. Ellen Doerr or Chef Ellen grew up in the restaurant industry but didn't think she would be working in the same industry as her grandfather, father, and aunt.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Information 1000 KSOO

Top 10 From The 2021 Hot Classics Night Classic Car Show

It was perfect weather for the 4th Annual Hot Classics Night Classic Car Show last Saturday. Cars were packed in the area around 12th Street and 1st Ave in downtown Sioux Falls. The show was open to cars over 20 years old and of sufficient historical interest to be preserved or restored. This rule wasn't followed though as there were several late model cars in attendance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy