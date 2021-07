The U.S. today via a White House press release has formally accused the People's Republic of China for the hacks that targeted Microsoft Exchange earlier this year. Joined by the EU, UK, and NATO, the western conglomerate is convinced that China [via its Ministry of State Security (MSS)] actively hired hackers that would do its bidding, while attempting to obfuscate the true purpose behind their criminal endeavours. The result? Exploited vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange that led to thousands of compromised computers around the world, in a massive, several-year-long operation that "resulted in significant remediation costs for its mostly private sector victims.”