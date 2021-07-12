Bloodborne is the only From Software game locked to 30FPS. It's time to change that.
Bloodborne released for PS4 in 2015, which means we've gone over six years without an official option to play this beloved RPG at 60FPS. With Dark Souls 3 finally achieving this framerate bliss on Xbox through the magic of FPS Boost, it's become impossible to ignore the 30FPS framerate cap on what is widely considered one of FromSoftware's best Souls-like releases. While Bloodborne was undoubtedly an important release for the Playstation platform, we are beyond overdue for a proper PC port.www.windowscentral.com
