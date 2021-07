Colleges will battle it out for their chance to win a performance from Loud Luxury in the fall during the Monster Energy Up & Up Festival Series. The largest national college festival, Monster Energy Up & Up announced DJ and producer duo Loud Luxury as the Fall 2021 headliners. Student ambassadors from over 40 U.S. campuses will go head-to-head in a friendly marketing and influencer campaigning competition to rally their peers to win a festival in their schools. This event is like none other because it is powered by a community of student ambassadors looking to grow their careers in the live events industry through hands-on learning experiences and mentorship programs.