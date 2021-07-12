Power Book III: Raising Kanan renewed for season 2 ahead of premiere
Even though Power Book III: Raising Kanan has yet to officially premiere on Starz, we still have news on what the future holds!. Today, the network made it official that they are bringing the offshoot back for a second season. This comes a matter of days before the series premiere this weekend, and it is a tremendous show of faith that this series will be just as strong commercially as Power Book II: Ghost, which is very much deep into season 2 production.cartermatt.com
