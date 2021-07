A free Archery Open House will be offered from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Blackwell Forest Preserve along Butterfield Road in Warrenville. Participants will learn about the sport and its history and equipment before trying out their skills under the guidance of a certified instructor. The open house will highlight the archery range's three different sections: beginner, advanced and interactive. Visitors also will be able to talk to representatives from local archery groups.