Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Goldfish the size of FOOTBALLS take over Minnesota lake after residents release their unwanted pets into the wild

By Stacy Liberatore For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 17 days ago

The average goldfish, when kept in small aquariums, grows no more than two inches long, but city officials of Burnsville, Minnesota are pulling some out of a nearby lake that are the size of a football.

The giant goldfish were once pets of locals, but were released into Keller Lake where they had enough room and food sources to continuing growing.

Although dropping a small goldfish into a nearby lake may seem harmless, when these underwater creatures grow larger they disrupt the ecosystem.

'Please don't release your pet goldfish into ponds and lakes!' the city tweeted.

'They grow bigger than you think and contribute to poor water quality by mucking up the bottom sediments and uprooting plants.'

Scroll down for video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JlxWB_0audF6go00
The average goldfish, when kept in small aquariums, grows no more than two inches long, but city officials of Burnsville, Minnesota are pulling some out of a nearby lake that are the size of a football

Most people get a goldfish from a pet store or as a carnival prize where the fish is kept in a small tank or bowl, limiting how much it can grow.

However, these domestic fish will keep growing in the wild just as long as water temperatures and food sources support it.

'Instead of releasing your pet goldfish in a local lake or pond, please consider other options for finding them a new home like asking a responsible friend or neighbor to care for it,' reads the Facebook post from the city of Burnsville.

Burnsville, which is about 15 minutes south of Minneapolis, began surveying the lake's goldfish population after residents complained of a possible infestation, the Washington Post reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vlZ5U_0audF6go00
The giant goldfish were once pets of locals, but were released into Keller Lake where they had enough room and food sources to continuing growing

Working with the company Carp Solutions, a firm that controls water pests, officials investigated the lake and were even surprised at how large the fish were.

Goldfish may appear as harmless pets, but they become an invasive species when released into the wild.

They quickly reproduce, outcompete native species and wreck havoc on the habitat.

And these sly fish are starting to become a problem across the US and around the world, with officials warning residents of the dangers in Virginia, Washington state, Australia and elsewhere.

Like other species of carp, goldfish feed at the bottom of lakes, where they uproot plants and stir up sediment.

This in turn dirties the water and can spark algal blooms that can be toxic to other underwater animals living in the lake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NkrGZ_0audF6go00
Although dropping a small goldfish into a nearby lake may seem harmless, when these underwater creatures grow larger they disrupt the ecosystem

However, just because the fish were found in Keller Lake does not mean that is where they were released.

Goldfish are capable of navigating through different bodies of water.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said the fish are able to 'work their way through city storm water ponds and into lakes and streams downstream with big impacts, by rapidly reproducing, surviving harsh winters and feeding in and stirring up the bottom.'

It is illegal to release goldfish in the state's public waters.

Last December, an enormous goldfish weighing 9 pounds, 15 times bigger than the regular pet, was found in a South Carolina lake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29lkuy_0audF6go00
Last December, an enormous goldfish weighing 9 pounds, 15 times bigger than the regular pet, was found in a South Carolina lake. Officials speculated that the huge fish used to be someone's pet, and they threw it into the lake

Officials speculated that the huge fish used to be someone's pet, and they threw it into the lake.

When a picture of the shocking discovery was posted on Facebook, one man commented explaining he thought it may be his pet goldfish Lucky.

He said: 'That is probably my old gold fish. I had to move and when packing him up my brother broke the container.

'I had no other choice but to release him and hope for the best. Its name was Lucky.

'This was 11 years ago. I was so sad. I truly hope that this was my fish because that means he lived and had a good life.'

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

216K+
Followers
82K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Football#Goldfish#Invasive Species#The Washington Post#Carp Solutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pet Food
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Best Life

This State Is Under Quarantine Due to Fire Ants. Could Yours Be Next?

Summer is prime time for encounters with all manner of unpleasant pests, from mosquitoes to snakes to cicadas. However, this year, certain parts of the U.S. are home to an influx of an unexpected intruder: fire ants. In fact, the infestation has gotten so bad that one state has had to quarantine—and experts warn that others could follow. Read on to discover if your state is affected, and what to do to mitigate your risk of an infestation.
Animalsnatureworldnews.com

Wisconsin Wolf Massacre: 216 Wolves Ended Up Dead Due to Hound Slaughter

Conservationists urge Wisconsin to deduct the overkill from the quota for the forthcoming hunt after one-third of the state's wolves were murdered in the last season. Hunters in Wisconsin are permitted to employ hound dogs to kill wolves. Activists are now recording the hunts to raise awareness in the middle of a politically sensitive situation.
AnimalsNewsweek

'This Was a First': Animal Rescue Discovers Owl and Turtle Stuck Together

Responding to a call from a resident about an owl that was having trouble flying on July 12, Deputy Animal Control Officer Ryan Robinson of the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, Virginia (AWLA), found that the owl's talon had become clamped around a turtle's shell, effectively conjoining the two animals.
AnimalsNewsweek

Exotic Wild Cat Escapes Petting Zoo With Help From Potbelly Pig

This big cat is not the only mischievous animal cared for at a North Carolina petting zoo. An African cat managed to sneak out of an exotic animal exhibit earlier this week and was caught in a viral video roaming a nearby stretch of highway after a potbelly pig aided in his escape.
Animalshoiabc.com

101-pound catfish reeled in on Mississippi River

(WSIL) — The Missouri Department of Conservation is highlighting a large fish recently caught on the Mississippi River. Carey Branham and his fishing pal Greg Branham, both of Farmington, Missouri, caught a 101 pound blue catfish. This was the biggest catfish Carey has ever caught. The Missouri Dept. of Conservation’s...
AnimalsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Lions as Pets: Potentially Friendly Feline or Ticking Time Bomb?

Big cats make for popular pets, but is a pet lion better as a wild animal or your new feline friend?. There are many questions to ask yourself when considering owning a pet lion. Obviously, they are very dangerous wild animals who are never truly domesticated. In addition, many states and countries have their own rules when it comes to owning one of these big cats. Therefore, it is essential to check with your specific wildlife regulation.
Indiana StatePosted by
KISS 106

Fisherman Catches Alligator in Indiana Lake

A fisherman from Illinois got quite a shock this past Sunday while fishing in a northern Indiana lake when he spotted an alligator in the water. WANE-TV in Fort Wayne first reported the story on Tuesday, saying the man, Sawyer Burgett, reported the sighting to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) after seeing what he called, "pop can eyes" sticking out of the water at New Lake, approximately 30 miles northwest of Fort Wayne.
Seaside, ORwbrc.com

Massive 100 lb. tropical fish found along Oregon coast

SEASIDE, Ore. (Gray News) - A large fish typically found in tropical and temperate waters was spotted on a beach along the Oregon coast. The Seaside Aquarium received reports of a 3.5-foot Opah on the beach on July 14. Members of the aquarium responded quickly and recovered the 100-pound fish.
Animalswxpr.org

What Makes the Snapping Sound Around Lily Pads in Lakes?

Inspired by a Curious North question, this week’s Wildlife Matters finds the Masked Biologist pondering what might be causing a snapping or popping sound in and around lily pads. The answer may surprise you. If you weren’t already aware, WXPR has a great feature called Curious North. You can submit...
Texas StateLaredo Morning Times

Giant poisonous worms are invading Texas & we must defeat them

Invasive hammerhead flatworms have been spotted in Houston. Houston, we have a worm problem. The Texas Invasive Species Institute has confirmed the hammerhead flatworm, an invasive species of worm, has been spotted in Houston, according to CultureMap's Teresa Gubbins. Named after their resemblance to hammerhead sharks, hammerhead flatworms can grow...
Texas StatePhys.org

People keep riding a friendly dolphin in Texas. Experts warn it could be deadly mistake

Texas wildlife experts are urging people to steer clear of a dolphin with a friendly reputation, out of concern for its safety. The dolphin first started getting human attention over a year ago when it made the canals near a North Padre Island neighborhood just south of Corpus Christi its home, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) fisheries division.
Burnsville, MN9&10 News

Released Pet Goldfish Growing Huge, Impacting Water Quality

Officials are reminding the public that goldfish are actually a threat to the environment. Some goldfish found in Burnsville, Minnesota are the size of a football. They were found in a lake during a water quality survey. Burnsville officials say releasing your pet goldfish into ponds and lakes is a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy