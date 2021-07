Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) has officially hit the public markets, and both loyal Redditors and legacy analysts are paying close attention. The first few hours of trading of HOOD stock have not been particularly successful. In fact, shares are down roughly 4% from the $38 offering price. However, one name on Wall Street was eager to get ahead of the crowd, and he sees significant gains ahead. So what do you need to know about the latest Robinhood stock price predictions?