Sometimes, the plots write themselves. It’s not crazy that Scarlett Johansson would be upset that Disney went for a same-day Disney+ release for Black Widow. I mean, obviously. She’s one of the biggest movie stars in the world. This is a move directly threatening, or at the very least, changing, that world. Yes, the world has also changed thanks — no thanks! — to COVID. But it seems highly unlikely that the movie genie goes fully back in the theatrical bottle. This matters for a lot of people. But it mainly matters for two groups right now: movie theaters and movie stars.