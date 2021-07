Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to London, United Kingdom from July 20 to July 21, 2021. While in London, he will deliver remarks on the urgency of global climate action on Tuesday, July 20, at 3:00 p.m. BST at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew. The event will be live-streamed at https://www.chathamhouse.org/ . Media wishing to request accreditation and participate in person should email presslon@state.gov by Monday, July 19, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. BST.