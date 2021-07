Keeping a saltwater aquarium up and running isn’t an exact science. As such, it leaves a lot of room for first-time tank-builders to speculate and come to their own conclusions about what works. Unfortunately, this is what causes myths to develop around the proper care and maintenance of a tank. Some of these ideas have a factual basis, but others don’t. Here, we’re going to debunk a few common saltwater aquarium myths so that you can avoid severe repercussions for your ecosystem.