Why selected: Under Woodruff's leadership, Woodruff Family Law Group has increased its number of employees from three to 20. Despite the pandemic, WFLG's number of clients retained between 2019 to 2020 grew by 21%. Woodruff, a lawyer and CPA, has written two textbooks — Financial Guide to Divorce in North Carolina and Business Valuation Principals in North Carolina. WFLG also provides pro bono legal advise to the Sherri Denese Jackson Foundation for the Prevention of Domestic Violence.