Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Index Options Trading: Why you Should Explore this Popular Investment

By Kim Griffin
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If the pandemic taught the world anything about money, it was this: Growing your wealth, whether that be through savings or investing, is crucial. So, when jobs started reopening and people were able to bring in wages, some added market investing to build a safety net. Although putting your cash in the stock market can be a risky venture, responsible diversification can bring profitable returns and help grow your bottom line.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
61K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Trading#Mutual Funds#Investment#Ndx#Xnd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Jobs
Related
StocksBenzinga

Robinhood Becomes Top WallStreetBets Interest But Not For The Right Reasons; AMD, Amazon, Tilray Other Top Trends

RobinHood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) are among the stocks seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Thursday night. What Happened: Online brokerage Robinhood Markets was the most-discussed stock on the forum with 1,360 mentions, followed by exchange-traded fund SPDR...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

This ETF Has A 10% Dividend Yield

Many analysts believe the economy is showing signs of significant inflation. They see it in various metrics and indices that are used to track it. But income-seeking investors still don’t have many attractive options. Yields and rates are still well below their historical averages. These investors should consider the Global...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why DexCom's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance above estimates. DexCom reported quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share which beat the analyst estimate of $0.45 and sales results of $595.10 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $551.27 million.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Amazon's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 2021 net sales guidance below estimates. Amazon reported quarterly sales results of $113.08 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $115.07 billion. The company also issued third-quarter sales guidance in the range of $106 billion and $112 billion which is below the $118.62 billion estimate.
GamblingBenzinga

Analyzing DraftKings's Unusual Options Activity

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares experienced unusual options activity on Thursday. The stock price moved up to $50.79 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
MarketsBenzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Tencent Music Enter Gr

Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) shares experienced unusual options activity on Thursday. The stock price moved up to $10.69 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
MarketsBenzinga

Options Trader Load Barrick Gold Calls Amid Rotation From Growth To Value

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) gapped up almost 2% Thursday morning and continued to run higher. Rotation from growth stocks into value stocks could be starting following the FOMC meeting and Jerome Powell’s press conference on Wednesday. Although the Fed’s tone remained dovish, interest rates will eventually rise and the...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Are Pinterest Shares Getting Hammered Today?

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) shares are trading lower despite reporting better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company reported Q2 monthly active users of 454 million and average revenue per user of $1.32. "While we navigate through pandemic impacts, Pinterest is focused on building for the long-term by transforming from...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why LM Funding America Shares Are Trading Higher After Hours Today

LM Funding America (Nasdaq: LMFA) shares were sharply higher during Thursday's after-hours session. A 13 D filing from Custodian Ventures LLC showed a new 5.2% stake in the company. The total number of shares purchased by Custodian was 283,103 shares. According to Whale Wisdom, the new stake by Custodian made...
StocksBenzinga

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Frequently Asked Questions

Q How do I buy Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD) stock?. You can purchase shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (BATS: RYLD) through any online brokerage. View our list of the best stock brokerages. Q. Who are Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF's...
Stocksetftrends.com

Index ETFs Have Helped Investors Save Billions

Passive, index-based exchange traded funds have helped investors save billions of dollars over the years as more turned to the efficient, easily accessible, and low-cost investment tool. According to S&P Dow Jones Indices, passive investing amidst the indexing boom over the past 25 years has helped investors save $357 billion...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Down 61.5% in July

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Index, WATime

Index Funds: What They Are and How They Work

When you start investing in the stock market for the first time, the thought of having to choose your own investments can be enough to discourage anyone from getting started. But what if you could invest in the entire stock market?. That’s where index funds come in. Index funds are...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Expands By 311.3%

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 311.3% from the June 30th total of 461,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
StocksBenzinga

Cannabis Stocks Next Big Wave Is Coming Late August

Multi-State Operators (MSOs) in the United States are primed for the next big stock amp-up, which could see at minimum a 50 percent move starting as early as late August even without federal legislative movement. As volumes start to pick up this July, US stocks don’t need a special event to bounce off this latest correction.
TrafficBenzinga

Understanding Canadian National Railway's Unusual Options Activity

On Thursday, shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $107.53. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksBenzinga

5 Of The Best Stocks To Buy In Last Year's 'COVID Crash'

Last March, the S&P 500 dropped more than 30% in a rapid fashion at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors panic sold throughout the crash, bringing big-name stocks down to extremely low levels. In retrospect, these five stocks were some of the best to buy at a discount. 5....
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Snaps Up $45M In Robinhood On Debut, Adds $73M In Twitter

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management snapped over 1.29 million shares, estimated to be worth about $45.18 million, in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) on Thursday as the shares of the company key to the "stonk" revolution tanked on its trading debut. Robinhood shares fell 8.37% to close at $34.82 on Thursday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy