Justin Bieber Takes Over Las Vegas with Back-to-Back Performances — Including One with Diplo!

It’s been three years since former power couple Justin Bieber (27) and Selena Gomez (28) split up. But the consequences of this are still noticeable, especially for the singer today. In an interview with Vogue magazine, she revealed that she has remained single since breaking up with Justin because she’s having trouble building trust with a possible new boyfriend. She explains: “I want everything to be brand new. I want someone to love me like I’m brand new.” So far, however, she has been afraid that potential partners could be more concerned with fame and not with herself.