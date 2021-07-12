Justin Bieber Takes Over Las Vegas with Back-to-Back Performances — Including One with Diplo!
Over the weekend, Justin Bieber took over Las Vegas as he performed at Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas as it celebrated its grand opening over the weekend. Hitting the stage Friday night, the 27-year-old performed a long setlist, including most of the tracks from his album "Justice" and sprinkling in hits like "Where Are Ü Now" and "What Do You Mean," along with his new song "Stay" with The Kid LAROI.people.com
