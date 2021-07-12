Chivalry II Review – A Knight’s Slaughterhouse (PS4)

Chivalry of a Failed Knight is a series that started up in the early 2010s rather than the late 2010s and early 2020s. As a result, it is one of the battle harem works in a school-themed setting that was popular in those times. For those who are unfamiliar, this means that Chivalry of a Failed Knight features a male protagonist with a number of female love interests, who possess a range of personalities for the purpose of appealing to consumers with a range of preferences. All of these characters are situated in a setting that is very reminiscent of high schools, though with more fantasy elements for the purpose of making them more interesting than their real world counterparts. Of course, battle harem works do seek to differentiate themselves to some extent because of the need to stand out. However, they tend not to do so too much, not least because they are concerned about driving away the intended audience by changing the fundamental assumptions of the genre. As such, the story of Chivalry of a Failed Knight should be more than a bit familiar to anyone who has ever touched anything with a battle harem.