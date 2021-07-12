Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Chivalry II Review – A Knight’s Slaughterhouse (PS4)

PlayStation LifeStyle
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been almost a decade since Chivalry: Medieval Warfare was released on multiple platforms, as a game that has its roots in a Half-Life mod. Tom Banner Studios has finally produced its sequel, Chivalry II, which features a variety of options from customizing your medieval squad to purchasing specialty items that purportedly give you a real edge in battle. Does this make for a worthy sequel? Find out in our Chivalry II PS4 review.

www.playstationlifestyle.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ps4#Slaughterhouse#Chivalry Ii Review#Tom Banner Studios#A Battle Royale#Knights#Classmen#Vanguards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Video Gamessoftpedia.com

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos Review (PS4)

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos is a tongue twister for sure but what else is it? An RPG? A turn-based tactics game? A bad parody? A collection of cheap shots aimed at the most iconic fantasy novels and best-known characters from other video games? Actually, the game is a bit of everything, but while it tries to be a jack of all trades it misses to achieve anything meaningful or truly memorable.
Video Gamessoftpedia.com

Death’s Door Review (PC)

My crow combines arrows and fire in any way you want to burn down a spider silk door and move to another room. Then she spends one tense minute trying to figure out the attack patterns of a tongue-based mini-boss. I, of course, die without getting a clear handle on how to take him down. After a trek from the respawn point, I re-enter the fight.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Review: Cris Tales – PS5, PS4

Cris Tales is an RPG inspired by the classics and it wears those inspirations as a badge of honour. But does it deserve to? Find out in our Cris Tales review. If you are anything like me, you have to be in the right kind of mood when playing certain games. Sometimes you want to fire up an FPS and blast everything to bits. Other times you may want something with a bit more depth to blow the cobwebs away and get your brain working. Recently, I have been in the mood for a decent turn-based RPG, so when Cris Tales came along, I was more than happy to give it a go.
Retailpureplaystation.com

Review: Open Country – PS5, PS4

Open Country is a budget-friendly alternative in the fairly small hunting simulator niche, but is it worth a play?. There was a point during my time with Open Country when everything just seemed to click. I had a bag full of resources, plenty of water and food to keep me going and enough ammo to take down a herd of elephants, should I want to. Although sitting playing a videogame is far removed from actually hunting, for a little while all the systems at work came together and I actually felt like a hunter.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed Review (Switch)

Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed Review: An enjoyable trip back to where it all began. Not too long ago, I wrote up a little preview of Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed. At the time, I was having fun with it, but was a little worried that it was going to essentially turn out to be a watered-down, albeit definitely still very much enjoyable, version of its sequel, Akiba’s Trip: Undead & Undressed. I don’t disagree with how I was feeling those few short weeks ago—because it really did look like this game was going to end up that way—and, in a way, I still kind of feel that way right now, but I don’t think that I was being quite fair when it came to a few specific things. Fortunately, I have a second chance to go through things in this Akiba’s Trip: Hellbound & Debriefed review!
Video Gamesgamingrespawn.com

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights Xbox Series X/S Review

I haven’t played a Metroidvania in quite some time, possibly not since I completed Blasphemous, developed by The Game Kitchen. After noticing high amounts of praise for Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights, a haunting but beautiful 2D fantasy Metroidvania, I decided to play it for myself on the Xbox Series S. It’s worth noting that Ender Lilies seems to take inspiration from Hollow Knight, one of my favourite Metroidvania games of 2017, and I believe it will help scratch the itch for anyone waiting for its sequel, Hollow Knight: Silksong.
Comicsperfectly-nintendo.com

Daily news (July 27, Round 3): Fallen Knight

Today’s Daily news: latest videos for Fallen Knight, but also…. G-Mode Archives +: Tantei Kibukawa Ryousuke Jikentan Vol. 5 ‘Kurai no Hako no Ue’. Fallen Knight (Switch – eShop) does not have a release date yet. G-Mode Archives +: Tantei Kibukawa Ryousuke Jikentan Vol. 5 ‘Kurai no Hako no Ue’
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Fallen Knight Review

Take the Mega Man series and combine it with the legend of the Knights of the Round Table and you have Fallen Knight, a challenging 2D platformer developed by Fairplay Studios. Fallen Knight pits players against The Purge. No, it’s not that Purge; rather, it’s a group of terrorists that...
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Will We See a Chivalry Of A Failed Knight Season 2?

Chivalry of a Failed Knight is a series that started up in the early 2010s rather than the late 2010s and early 2020s. As a result, it is one of the battle harem works in a school-themed setting that was popular in those times. For those who are unfamiliar, this means that Chivalry of a Failed Knight features a male protagonist with a number of female love interests, who possess a range of personalities for the purpose of appealing to consumers with a range of preferences. All of these characters are situated in a setting that is very reminiscent of high schools, though with more fantasy elements for the purpose of making them more interesting than their real world counterparts. Of course, battle harem works do seek to differentiate themselves to some extent because of the need to stand out. However, they tend not to do so too much, not least because they are concerned about driving away the intended audience by changing the fundamental assumptions of the genre. As such, the story of Chivalry of a Failed Knight should be more than a bit familiar to anyone who has ever touched anything with a battle harem.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

World’s End Club Review (Switch)

Has this ever happened to you? You’re on your 6th grade school field trip with all your friends, happy to be on the bus on the way to an exciting adventure, when — suddenly — a gigantic asteroid appears and vaporizes Tokyo? No? Well, it happened to Reycho, Vanilla, Pochi, and the rest of the Go-Getter’s Club, setting them on a strange path forward into an unknown new world full of giant bugs, man-eating plants, and bizarre cults. At least they have each other, right?
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Guilty Gear Strive Adds First DLC Character Goldlewis on 27th July

The first DLC character for Guilty Gear Strive has been revealed, and it's the one and only Goldlewis Dickinson. He's actually a secondary character in the game's story mode, where he wields some rather strange weaponry. Based on this trailer, he's a big, slow fighter with some potential for trickery.
Video Gameschristcenteredgamer.com

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi (PS4)

Thank you Koei Tecmo for sending us this game to review!. Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi is the fifteenth installment in this series and it’s the second one I’ve played. You can read my review of Nobunaga's Ambition: Sphere of Influence here. Like its predecessors, Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi is a simulation/turn based strategy game. Along with historical drama, there are various clans with different resolves and ambitions. These differences often cause conflict and wars to break out. The AI can handle battles automatically, but ones that are close or not in your favor are best handled manually.
Video Gamesfingerguns.net

Orcs Must Die! 3 (PS4) Review – An Orc’in Good Time

Released as a timed exclusive on Google Stadia last year, Orcs Must Die! 3 is a game that had fallen off the radar somewhat prior to its release. Now however, the orc’s time has arrived to grace the other consoles with its spin on strategic, cartoon slaying action. It’s been a long wait since Orcs Must Die! 1 and 2 released in 2011 and 2012 respectively. Luckily, it’s been a reprieve that was well worth it, with a crafty, deep and most importantly – fun – experience to be had.
Video Gamesfingerguns.net

Spectrewoods Review (PS4) – Lost In The Woods

A directionless, shallow, visually confusing experience, Spectrewoods isn’t worth its tiny asking price. The Finger Guns review. I don’t think I’ve ever paid 20 pence for a PlayStation game, not even on sale. That is the standard asking price for The Voices’ newest game, Spectrewoods. It’s described by the developer as “a very short almost walking simulator game” which is an accurate pitch for what it is. It’s just an utterly atrocious one.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Ragnarock Review (Oculus Rift S)

Every once in a while, you come across a game that’s so perfect in concept and so brilliant in execution that you’re shocked — shocked it hasn’t been done before, shocked that it kept all its promises, and shocked at how natural it all feels. These games are rare, but when they grace our screens, we’re all the richer for the experience. Ragnarock, a VR Viking rhythm racing game, fits that feeling flawlessly.
Video Gamespsu.com

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles Review (PS4) – A Riveting Courtroom Adventure That Remasters Two Of The Series Best Entries

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles PS4 review. PlayStation owners finally experienced the joys of the lawyertastic Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney a couple of years ago when the trilogy came to PS4, and if that wasn’t enough to satiate your sleuthing needs, then how about a double dose of period deduction and courtroom drama? That’s what The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles serves up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy