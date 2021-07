The 2019 legislative session marked a shift in the leadership of the New York state Senate. Since that time, voting reform has been a top priority. Ourselves and our colleagues have spoken with countless voters across the state and heard over and over again the concern, and even anger, about New York’s dysfunctional democracy. Why were there primaries in both June and September? Why was it so difficult to register to vote, or to vote absentee? Why were the polls open for limited hours in the primaries? Why couldn’t we have early voting? Instead of promoting active participation in our government, it seems as if New York was putting up hurdles to exclude people from the political process.