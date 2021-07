In a social Media posting earlier today (07/28), the Breckinridge County Health Department released the latest numbers on COVID 19 infections in the county. For the month of July, there have been 69 total cases. Of those, 52 are currently active, with at least one hospitalized. During the month of June, there were only 12 cases reported locally. Some factors related to the jump in the number of active cases include the more highly infectious Delta Variant, as well as people becoming more lax on social distancing, mask usage and frequent hand washing. The CDC recommended Tuesday(07/27) that even those who have been vaccinated wear masks indoors, if they are in an area with substantial or high transmission rates.