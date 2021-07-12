French Cinemas To Require ‘Health Pass’ From July 21

In an effort to combat an increasing number of Delta variant Covid cases, France is set to introduce tighter restrictions affecting cultural activities beginning July 21. From that date, it will become mandatory for those over 12-years-old to show the official EU Digital Covid Certificate (or “health pass”) to access all cultural and leisure venues where more than 50 people are gathered. This will include cinemas, live theater, amusement parks, concerts and festivals, French president Emmanuel Macron announced in an address to the nation this evening.