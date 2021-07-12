The body of a Pittsburgh native has been recovered from the rubble in Surfside, Fla

MIAMI, Fla. — Police in Miami-Dade, Fla. have identified nine additional victims who lost their lives in the Champlain Towers South condo collapse, including Pittsburgh native Nicole Doran Manishirov.

The remains of Doran Manishirov, 43, were recovered Friday and positively identified Monday.

She is a graduate of South Park High School and was a physician’s assistant. She and her husband, Ruslan Manishirov, were just married in May. Authorities recovered his body last Wednesday.

Close to 100 people are confirmed dead in the collapse and more than 20 are still missing.

