National Weather Service Opens Public Survey For Hazard Simplification Project

By charguth
kicdam.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington D.C. (KICD)– The public is being invited to give input on a nationwide project to reduce the number of hazards and alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Dr. Danielle Nagele is one of the leads on the Hazard Simplification project that has been in the works for several years. She says feedback from various studies pushed the project to look into eliminating advisory terminology.

