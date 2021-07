Alexa Davalos has been acting professionally for almost 20 years. During that time, she has become known all over the world. While she may not be as famous as some of her contemporaries, she has built a very solid career in both TV and film. She is most recognizable from her roles in movies like Clash of the Titans and The Chronicles of Riddick. On top of that, she was the star of the Amazon Prime series The Man in the High Castle. Although it’s been a couple of years since Alexa’s last on-screen appearance, there’s a very good chance that we haven’t seen the last of her. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Alexa Davalos.