Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

US Navy’s Expeditionary Strike Group 2 achieves FOC status

naval-technology.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Navy’s Expeditionary Strike Group 2 (ESG2) has achieved a major milestone with the declaration of fully operationally capable (FOC) status of Echelon IV Maritime Command Element. The declaration follows the recent completion of the maritime-focused exercise Baltic Operations Exercise 2021 (BALTOPS), the multi-domain two-week exercise in 6th Fleet.

www.naval-technology.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Foc#Dwight D Eisenhower#Foc#The Us Navy#Baltic#Baltops#6th Fleet#Esg 2#Eabo#Nato
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

Navy's 7th fleet forms Surface Action Group in South China Sea

July 28 (UPI) -- Three U.S. Navy task forces joined in the South China Sea to form a Surface Action Group for countermine operations, the 7th Fleet said on Wednesday. The littoral combat ship USS Tulsa, guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd and a detachment from Commander, Task Group 75.1/Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit are elements of the new group, fleet officials said in a press release.
Aerospace & Defensenaval-technology.com

US Navy’s FRCE achieves F-35 modification milestone

Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE), a US Navy aviation repair and maintenance facility, has achieved a key milestone in the F-35 Lightning II programme by inducting the 100th aircraft for modifications. The facility achieved the milestone in eight years. FRCE Commanding Officer colonel Thomas A Atkinson said: “We are very...
IndiaJanes

Indian Navy conducts maiden exercise with Carrier Strike Group 21

The Indian Navy (IN) participated in a bilateral passage exercise with Carrier Strike Group 21 (CSG21) – led by Royal Navy (RN) aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth – in the Bay of Bengal from 21–22 July. The exercise, which was aimed at enhancing the interoperability between the IN and the...
MilitaryJanes

Navy League 2021: Ford provides US Navy lessons for other programmes

The growing costs and broken schedules the US Navy (USN) experienced in developing and building aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford (CVN 78) have provided lessons for other ship programmes, said Admiral Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations. “One is that when you lock in the design, you lock in...
MilitaryJanes

US naval leaders note USS America benefits in ‘Talisman Sabre 21'

Amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) is shining in its first ‘Talisman Sabre' exercise off the Australian coast, according to US naval officials. The ship “brings a wide variety of additional options, speed, logistics, flight deck space, and capacity,” Rear Admiral Chris Engdahl, commander Expeditionary Strike Group 7, said on 28 July during a media briefing on ‘Talisman Sabre 21' operations.
Militarydailyjournal.net

US Navy says drone strike hit oil tanker off Oman, killing 2

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — U.S. Navy explosive experts believe a “drone strike” targeted an oil tanker that came under attack off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea, killing two on board, the American military said Saturday. The strike Thursday night on the oil tanker Mercer Street marks...
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

Air Force releases image of new B-21 stealth bomber

Last week, the U.S. Air Force shared a new digitally rendered image and an official fact-sheet for its under-development B-21 “Raider” stealth bombers. “The new rendering highlights the future stealth bomber with Edwards Air Force Base, California, as the backdrop,” the Air Force said in a press statement on Tuesday. “The 420th Flight Test Squadron based at Edwards AFB will plan, test, analyze and report on all flight and ground testing of the B-21 Raider.”
Aerospace & DefenseBusiness Insider

The 'grandfather' of US jet fighters wasn't actually a very good jet fighter

Despite the FJ-1 Fury's limited production numbers and inadequate performance, the transitional jet design helped improve naval aviation. Although piston-engine airplanes conducted the overwhelming majority of aerial combat during World War II, the United States and indeed a number of other European countries realized the potential speed advantages offered by jet engine aircraft.
Aerospace & DefenseBrookings Register

Military preparedness is crucial

Rev. Carl Kline’s longstanding opposition to U.S. military funding resurfaced recently with his denunciation of the U.S. Pentagon budget for being “No. 1 globally…. three times larger than China and 10 times larger than Russia” (Register 6-28-21). Kline upbraided “our two South Dakota senators” for supporting the new “B21 Raider,”...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

British Carrier Joins Forces With U.S. Flattop And Amphibious Assault Ship In Gulf Of Aden

HMS Queen Elizabeth joined American and Dutch warships in the Gulf of Aden, an important maritime crossroads. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. The U.K. Royal Navy's aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth linked up with one of her American counterparts, the Nimitz class USS Ronald Reagan, as well as the Wasp class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima, among other warships, for a large force exercise in the Gulf of Aden today. This was a major demonstration of allied naval power in a body of water that forms a maritime crossroads between a number of strategically significant areas.
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

U.S. Navy destroyer USS Benfold transits Taiwan Strait

July 29 (UPI) -- Destroyer USS Benfold moved through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, marking the seventh transit of the waters by American warships this year. The move supports the United States's commitment to a "free and open Indo-Pacific," the Japan-based 7th Fleet said in a press release. The Benfold...
MilitaryMilitary.com

Why Iranian Navy Ships Entering the Atlantic is a Big Deal

Two ships of the Iranian Navy have rounded the southern tip of Africa, becoming the first Iranian Navy ships ever to enter the Atlantic Ocean. This comes just days after Iran's largest navy ship caught fire and sank. It appears that the two Iranian ships are heading for Venezuela, which would have significant geopolitical ramifications. RUNDOWN SHOWS:1. Animated map view of 2 Iranina warships passing around Cape, zoom out to show full route2. Show Shand frigate sailing, then Makran support base ship, Kharg sequence starts3. Kharg ship burns then sinks, show zoom view of 2 ships passing cape4. Zoom out to show route from southern Africa to Venezuela, ship icons arrive in VenezuelaVOICEOVER (in English): The Drive reports that two ships of the Iranian Navy have reportedly rounded South Africa's Cape of Good Hope and appear to be heading into the Atlantic Ocean. The two ships are the frigate Sahand, and the Makran, a converted tanker that looks like it's designed to be a mobile base. This latest news comes two days after the Kharg, one of Iran's largest and most important naval ships, sank after suffering a major fire, the causes of which remain unclear. This would be the first time Iranian naval vessels have operated in the Atlantic and previous reports have indicated that their final destination is in Venezuela, where they might offload a shipment of weapons. While it is still unclear if the ships are carrying any weapons, satellite imagery suggests the Makran is carrying a number of small, fast-attack boats that Iran has used to harass U.S. naval ships in the Persian Gulf. SOURCES: The Drive, CNNhttps://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/40926/two-iranian-navy-ships-are-…
MilitaryGamespot

US Navy Sea Conflict

Sign In to follow. Follow US Navy Sea Conflict, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Militarynaval-technology.com

Naval Group to maintain French Navy’s nuclear attack submarines

Naval Group has signed a contract with the Fleet Support Service to carry out maintenance operations on the French Navy’s nuclear attack submarines (SSN). The multi-million-euro contract has a duration of over three years. It includes the routine maintenance activities necessary for the operational maintenance (MCO) of Rubis and Suffren-class...

Comments / 0

Community Policy