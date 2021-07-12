Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Germany to base COVID restrictions on more than case numbers

By FRANK JORDANS
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LgSbq_0audCg0Y00

BERLIN — (AP) —

With COVID-19 cases again on the rise, German officials said on Monday said that authorities need a “broader focus” beyond the country’s infection rate to fully gauge the impact the pandemic is having on the health system and the kind of measures that should be taken.

For much of the past year the incidence rate — how many COVID-19 cases are confirmed per 100,000 people each week — has been key to the government's decisions over what restrictive measures to impose.

The relevance of that figure is increasingly being called into question by those who argue that a sharp rise in new cases — already seen in other European countries such as Britain and the Netherlands — doesn't necessarily mean many more seriously ill patients.

“Because the at-risk groups are vaccinated, a high incidence doesn't automatically mean an equally high burden on intensive care beds,” Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Twitter. “The incidence is increasingly losing significance, we now need more detailed information on the situation in clinics.”

His ministry said that as of Tuesday, hospitals will need to transmit more data on their COVID-19 patients, including names, the type of treatment and their vaccination status.

The government says 58.5% of the population have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 42.6 % are fully vaccinated. The number of shots administered daily has dipped slightly in recent days, raising concerns that ‘vaccine lethargy’ or even outright refusal to get vaccinated could hamper efforts to achieve so-called ‘herd immunity.'

Germany’s disease control agency said last week that the country should aim to vaccinate 85% of people ages 12-59 and 90% of people over 60 to prevent the delta variant causing a strong resurgence of coronavirus cases this autumn and winter.

The Robert Koch Institute on Monday reported 324 new coronavirus cases and two deaths in the past day, taking the death toll since the start of the pandemic to 91,233.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said tracking case numbers was still important and Germany is closely watching the situation in countries such as Britain, Spain and the Netherlands, which have eased restrictions only to see infections shoot up.

“(The vaccine campaign in Germany) is luckily progressing well, but we're not sufficiently protected yet against the possibility that the numbers really rise strongly again,” he said.

Seibert added that it was important to curb new cases in order to prevent the rise of a new virus variant against which current vaccines would be less effective.

___

Follow all AP stories on the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
15K+
Followers
23K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Spahn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid#Ap#European#Twitter#The Robert Koch Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Spain
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
News Break
Public Health
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

COVID-19 explodes in San Diego with more than 1,200 cases in a day

In a week where coronavirus cases were already on the rise, the situation grew more ominous Friday with the county health department announcing that it received notification of 1,264 new cases, the biggest single-day bump since Feb. 5 when the winter’s holiday surge was still filling local hospitals. The number...
New London, CTwshu.org

New London Submarine Base Tightens COVID Restrictions

The Navy’s submarine base in Connecticut has announced it is reinstituting stricter COVID-19 protocols following increased infection rates in the state. Submarine Base New London raised what is known as its Force Health Protection Condition on Wednesday from “Alpha” back to the stricter “Bravo” status for the first time since June 10.
Public HealthPosted by
defpen

Tokyo Reports More Than 1,700 New COVID-19 Cases

As the 2021 Summer Olympic Games set to kick into full gear this week, the city of Tokyo battles with a rise in new COVID-19 cases. Last Sunday, the Japanese city reported 1,008 new COVID-19 cases. This Sunday, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has reported 1,763 new COVID-19 cases. “The increase...
TravelPosted by
IBTimes

England To Allow Unquarantined Travel From US And EU If Jabbed

People fully vaccinated in the United States and European Union -- except France -- will be allowed to travel to England without having to quarantine on arrival, the UK government announced on Wednesday. "We're helping reunite people living in the US and European countries with their family and friends," Transport...
Public HealthGephardt Daily

Britain won’t require vaccinated U.S., EU travelers to quarantine

July 28 (UPI) — Fully vaccinated travelers from the European Union and United States will no longer have to quarantine upon entering Britain beginning next month, the British government announced Wednesday. Transport Minister Grant Shapps said vaccinated people from those countries can enter Britain directly without spending 10 full days...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Italy authorizes Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for teens

ROME, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Italy has authorized the Moderna Spikevax coronavirus vaccine for minors aged between 12 and 17, the country's health authority said on Wednesday. The decision came after European Union Medicines Agency (EMA) on July 23 had recommended extending the use of the vaccine to this age group.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Massachusetts Covid cluster balloons to more than 760 cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in a popular Massachusetts tourist spot has ballooned from about 130 to more than 760, officials said Tuesday. Provincetown Town Manager Alex Morse said a total of 765 confirmed positive cases have been reported to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health since the cluster was first identified following the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Immigrationtribuneledgernews.com

German courts allow Afghan asylum seekers right to remain more often

Berlin — Afghan asylum seekers in Germany are increasingly succeeding in their appeals to German courts to be allowed to remain in the country, according to Interior Ministry. Of 4,212 substantive decisions made between January and May this year, 3,203 applicants were granted protection in Germany, while 1,009 claims were...
Public Healthonemileatatime.com

England Opening To Vaccinated Americans

Travel to England without quarantine is about to become possible for a lot more people, and there’s no doubt the travel industry will be thrilled by this news. England opening up to vaccinated US & EU travelers. This is major. As of 4AM on Monday, August 2, 2021, England will...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy