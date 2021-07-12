Cancel
Paul Orndorff passes away at the age of 71

By Raphael Garcia
Cover picture for the articleThe professional wrestling world lost a legend on Monday, as news broke that “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff died at the age of 71. Orndorff’s son, Travis made the announcement on his Instagram account. “It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Paul Parlette Orndorff Jr....

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

