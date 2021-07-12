MEDIROM's May 2021 KPIs Show Impressive Growth

If you listened to the enthusiasts and critics (a label that sometimes includes us here at Android Police), you might think that OnePlus is having a rough time right now. But throttlegate and ColorOS skin aside, the company is massively successful and growing fast. Analysts claimed the company's Nord phones basically dominated at T-Mobile earlier this year, and the brand saw downright explosive growth in Europe and India. And now Counterpoint is reporting an incredible 428% year-over-year growth here in the US for the last half of the year, making it the fastest-growing brand by a very, very, very large margin — but that's only because it has a lot of room to grow.