Oregon State

JACK FIRE OVER 12,500 ACRES, AS OF EARLY MONDAY

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jack Fire is estimated at 12,533 acres and 10 percent contained, as of early Monday. A report from the Northwest Incident Management Team 9 and the Oregon State Fire Marshall Blue Incident Management Team said in areas north of Highway 138E, firefighters made significant progress on Sunday expanding areas cleared of fuel to strengthen containment lines. Near Steamboat, crews will continue to hold, secure, and mop-up the line moving to the east along the 4713 Road towards Dog Mountain. On the eastern flank, crews continue burning vegetation along containment lines moving south towards Dry Creek and north to connect with lines established along the 4713 Road. In the southeast, near Dry Creek, resources continue to burn vegetation along containment lines connecting the 4760 Road to the areas that have been cleared of vegetation near Dry Creek and Illahee Road. On the western edge of the fire, resources continue to brush out vegetation while holding and securing the line along the river and Highway 138E.

